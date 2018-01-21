A SELECTION of children’s stories and fairy tales have inspired the creation of elaborate slippers as part of a Torfaen libraries project.

The slippers were created as part of the ‘Slipper Talk’ project, which aims to promote discussion around the health and wellbeing of older people, and encourage better understanding between the generations.

At the Memory Lane Alzheimer’s Society group, based at Pontnewynydd’s Ty Nant Ddu, the members chose a Cinderella theme for their slipper.

Meanwhile, Pontypool’s Torfaen Carers Centre made a Roald Dahl-inspired slipper, covered in lolly pops in the style of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

All participants in the scheme were presented with a pair of brand new slippers which have been designed to be sturdier and safer to help reduce falls.

The slippers were wrapped by local school children who visited libraries in December to find out more about some of the issues older people face.

The creations will also be displayed in Torfaen libraries.

Cllr Alan Jones, the executive member for libraries, said: “I would like to thank the members of the Memory Lane Alzheimer’s Society group and Pontypool Carer’s Centre for creating such fantastic slippers.

“They will be used as a centre piece at a series of tea parties we are holding in our libraries to bring older and younger members of the community together to help the different age groups to understand each other a little more.”

The Slipper Talk project is one of 14 projects to receive new ‘Engaging Libraries’ funding from the Carnegie UK Trust and the Welcome Trust.

The funding aims to help local communities explore major health and wellbeing issues in new and innovative ways.