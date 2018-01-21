POLICE are not policing Bettws estate, the councillors in the Newport area have said.

Councillors have hit out at an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area following an incident in which a police vehicle was set on fire near Bettws police station just over a week ago – the second incident of its type in less than three months. Gwent Police have said they are “working hard” to protect and reassure all communities and are taking a “zero tolerance approach” to anyone putting officers and the public’s safety in jeopardy.

Cllr Kevin Whitehead, who said he was speaking on behalf of the Bettws councillors, says there the increase in anti-social behaviour in the past few months includes problems with “mopeds flying around the estate” and “gangs” congregating.

“A resident was speaking to me the other day about how she saw a gang of 12 damaging cars and wing mirrors in Tamar Close,” Cllr Whitehead continued. “The resident didn’t report it to police as they thought it a waste of time.

“Newport City Homes are going to be installing CCTV in the shopping centre as residents said they were being harassed by a gang of lads.”

Regarding the police cars being set on fire, Cllr Whitehead said there is a “small minority” who want to upset the police but said there is a feeling among residents that police should be “more active”.

He added: “The feeling is that there are police in the estate, but that they are not addressing anti-social behaviour. I understand they have had budget cuts so they have to prioritise, but the feeling now is that the police are not policing the estate -it is a worry.”

The Cllr said having “more visible police presence” in the area would make a difference.

“It is not that residents don’t feel safe, but that they’re fed up of anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Cllr Whitehead said he doesn’t believe it is a “coincidence” that anti-social behaviour is rising in the area after Communities First was scrapped.

“They used to get 60 kids to their youth clubs,” he added. “Kids dropped away when Communities First pulled out. We need more facilities to cater for everyone.”

Gwent Police Sergeant Hannah Lawton said they are “disappointed” to learn that some residents feel their concerns are not being heard and reassured residents that they are “working hard” to protect and reassure all communities.

She said: “Myself and my officers are working to tackle the small minority causing this alarm and distress for the community. During daily officer patrols, individuals committing such offences have been proactively dealt with and those later identified through enquiries as behaving anti-socially will and have had letters sent to their parents.

“I’d like to appeal to all parents and ask for them to make sure they’re aware of where their children are and ask them to warn their children to act responsibly to avoid any further action.”

Sgt Lawton said they are working closely with partner agencies and utilising the anti-social behaviour legislation available to them to place sanctions on older perpetrators. She added police are taking a “zero tolerance approach” to anyone putting officers and the public’s safety in jeopardy.

“Police vehicles are vital to the daily work carried out by officers and the loss of just one vehicle can have a serious impact on the way in which crimes are dealt with,” she said. “We understand the frustration and fear local residents feel, particularly after these events but please be assured we are actively seeking to find who is responsible for these crimes and will ensure robust action is taken against the individuals involved.”

Since December, four men have been arrested in connection with the police vehicle fire in November and have been released under investigation.

A Newport council spokeswoman said Bettws Youth Club is still operating in “exactly the same way” following the phasing out of Communities First. Sessions are still held in the Civil Service building on a Monday evening, Newport Live also run another youth club on a Friday night.

She added Bettws has the community centre and library, which is run by the council, and they also use the Civil Service building for a number of regular youth and community activities. Bettws also has the Active Living Centre which is run by Newport Live.

Newport City Homes said they are working with residents, shop-keepers, Cllrs and police to tackle anti-social behaviour. A Welsh Government spokesman said they have taken steps to mitigate any impact of closing Communities First including continuing to fund the programme at 70 per cent levels over the past year.

He said: “We are also introducing a £6m legacy fund in April to enable some of the successful projects and facilities developed by Communities First to be maintained.

“We continue to work closely with our partners in Newport City Council to identify how this funding can be best used to support successful schemes in priority areas.”