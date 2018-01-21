AN INFORMATION session about proposed improvements to the Pontypool and New Inn railway station will take place on Wednesday.

The drop-in was supposed to take place last month at St Mary’s church hall in Panteg, but were cancelled due to the heavy snow fall.

The improvements will be on display between 10am and 7pm on January 24 and residents and other stakeholders are welcome to attend.

Torfaen council, with the support of Welsh Government, has engaged with Network Rail and Arriva, and commissioned consultants to design a scheme to improve the station for the benefit of passengers.

Plans include a park and ride facility with direct access off the A4042, lifts and an overbridge, a new waiting shelter, improved footways and more space for cycles and motorcycles. Landscaped green space would also be created around the site.

The works are currently at the design stage and once final plans have been agreed the council will seek further government funding opportunities to deliver the scheme.