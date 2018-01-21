A NEW joint policy to deliver public protection services will aim to save Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent councils around £80,000 each.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen’s environment executive member, said: “At a time when councils are being asked to achieve more while seeing their budgets cut, merging our public protection services with Blaenau Gwent has proved to be a real success and this policy brings our practices into line.

“We have found a way of saving money while also improving the resilience of the service, ensuring that we can continue to do out very best to protect residents and businesses in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.”

Cllr Garth Collier, Blaenau Gwent's environment executive member, said: “We know that one of the best ways of continuing to deliver important services is through collaboration with neighbouring local authorities.

"Blaenau Gwent council is continually reviewing and adapting services in light of reducing funds from the government.

“Our partnership with Torfaen council on public protection services has been a great success to date and this is the latest step in ensuring that our two councils are joined up in order to continue to deliver the most efficient cost effective service to residents."