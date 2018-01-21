MEMBERS from all of Torfaen council's employability teams will be taking over the authority's social media channels for the week, starting on Monday, January 22, offering advice on work.

The teams will be answering questions and will be detailing new training and employment opportunities to would-be candidates.

There will be regular posts sent out on a daily basis, some of which include fantastic opportunities to learn new skills and support to help those with long term health conditions.

Keep an eye on the Torfaen Facebook and Twitter pages all next week and get involved by using the hashtag #yourfutureyourchoice.