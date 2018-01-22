PUBLIC bodies in Wales should provide regularly-updated details of major projects which may require steel to allow Welsh steel firms to bid for contracts, new advice has said.

The Welsh Government has today, Monday, published a new Procurement Advice Note, or PAN, which sets out new guidelines for the awarding of contracts in schemes such as major building or infrastructure projects.

The document has been produced as part of the Welsh Government's commitment to support Wales' steel industry after Tata Steel announced in March 2016 it was closing its entire operation - including plants in Llanwern, Caerphilly and Port Talbot - following a significant downturn in business. Although it has since reversed the plans following a merger with German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, the UK's steel industry is still in a precarious position, and the Welsh Government has pledged to do what it can to support the sector.

Finance secretary Mark Drakeford has said: “The publication of the PAN is part of our ongoing commitment to support the long-term viability of steel making in Wales and recognises the importance of steel to the Welsh and UK economy as a provider of highly-skilled, well-paid jobs, both directly and in the supply chain and as a key investor in further education and research and development.”

As well as requiring devolved bodies to publish their 'pipeline' of major projects, companies bidding for contracts will also be required to demonstrate they are not 'dumping' cheap steel on the UK market, which has been largely blamed for a the crisis in the sector in recent years, and is also intended to ensure contracts are not awarded simply based on the cheapest price.

Firms must also show they comply with social, employment, environmental and health and safety regulations within the country they are based.

Professor Drakeford added: “This is a further example of the Welsh Government’s commitment to provide opportunities for local suppliers to engage in public contracts, either directly or through the supply chain, and is part of our wider support package for the steel sector in Wales.

"It also highlights our ongoing policy of using public procurement to support ethical business practices.

"We are already seeing the results of the first steel PAN, which was issued in 2016, to support the Eastern Bay Link Road project (in Cardiff), funded by the Welsh Government.

"This has helped source 89 per cent of the steel reinforcing bars used in the construction of the road from within Wales.”

View the PAN at tinyurl.com/ya7k8yst