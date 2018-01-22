UP TO 470,000 homes in Wales may have missed out on £1,500 by failing to to switch energy supplier, according to new figures.

Ofgem say that more than a third of all households in the UK failed to make the switch between 2012 and 2017, with some people saying “that they didn’t see the point”.

Millions of households remain on the more expensive Standard Variable Tariff (SVT), despite better deals being available.

In Wales only 19 per cent of people switched last year, a decision Ofgem says is causing them to miss out on hundreds of pounds a year.

Laura McGadie, head of consumer advice, Energy Saving Trust, said: “The difference between the average SVT and the cheapest deal on the market is significant. Switching this year could save you up to £300 – equivalent to more than a month’s worth of food shopping.”

“With January being a tight month for household budgets, now is the time to look at switching your energy tariff to make sure you’re on the best possible deal.”

The figures were released for Big Energy Saving Week, a nationwide campaign from the Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Citizens Advice will host events across the UK with its volunteers and staff offering face-to-face advice to people with concerns about their energy bills..

An online price comparison tool from Citizens Advice can help bill payers find a cheaper supplier.

Alun Cairns, Secretary of State for Wales said: “The cost of energy bills is very often a serious concern during the winter months,” said Secretary of State for Wales.

“Now is the perfect time to be shopping around for the best deal and finding out how much you could save. The Energy Switch Guarantee will protect you through your switch and speaking to Citizens Advice or using devices like Smart Meters will help make sure you get the best deal and could see individuals saving hundreds of pounds.”

For free advice on switching energy supplier, call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or go to www.citizensadvice.org.uk. To speak to a Welsh language advisor, call 03454 04 05 05.

Additional support is available for low income households through the Welsh Government Warm Homes Nest scheme on Freephone 0808 808 2244 or www.nestwales.org.uk, or the Energy Saving Advice Service on 0300 123 1234.