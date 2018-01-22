A CHILDREN’S charity campaign aiming to boost the number of foster families has received the support of an Olympic silver medallist from Risca.

Barnardo’s fostering and adoption week runs between Monday, January 22 and 28, and aims to boost the number of people helping vulnerable children.

It is thought that a further 500 foster families are needed in Wales in the next 12 months to support children in need of homes.

As part of the Barnardos Cymru campaign, charity supporter Jamie Baulch has shared a picture of himself with his adoptive parents, Marilyn and Alan.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the love and support of my adoptive parents my life could have been so different.

"They are selfless and I love them so much.

“When children need fostering it is because they urgently need stability and safety in their lives.

"Foster carers help children believe in themselves again.”

A host of celebrities including musicians Zayn Malik and Paloma Faith, footballer Jack Wilshire, actress Fay Ripley and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will share family photos also during the awareness week.

Jason Baker, manager of Barnardo’s Cymru fostering and adoption service, said: “Having a stable and loving home can make such a difference to a child or young person.

“Children who have been taken into care have often experienced neglect, abuse or other trauma so having a foster carer to help them through difficult times can have a huge impact on them and the person they grow up to be.”

Call Barnardo’s Cymru fostering and adoption service on 029 2049 3387 or email bcafs-south@barnardos.org.uk.