GWENT Police are re-appealing for information on 27-year-old Mitchell Ellis, of Cwmbran.

Mitchell, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 6, 2017, was serving a 92 month prison sentence for aggravated burglary.

Due to the fact that Mitchell has breached his licence conditions he has been recalled to prison.

Mitchell was last seen in the Torfaen area.

If you see him or know where he is, please call 101. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org