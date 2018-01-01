We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.

South Wales Argus

Emergency services respond to reports that a man has jumped from the Kingsway Car Park in Newport

    Police say they have received a report that a man had jumped from the Kingsway Car Park in Newport.
  • An ambulance was called shortly after 11am and two rapid response cars, an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance were sent to the scene."
  • There is a cordon in operation around the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

