POLICE are seeking information about the location of a man but are asking the public not to approach him.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We're continuing to appeal for information to locate 32 year old Daniel Wynne who has breached his licence conditions and is being recalled to prison.

"Daniel, who has links to the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly, Blackwood and Risca is described as around 5 foot 7 tall, heavy build with brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you see Daniel, please do not approach him. Call 101 quoting log 359 2/11/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."