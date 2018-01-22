POLICE forces across Wales have joined together to call on young people to change the way they drive.

Around 30 young people are killed on Wales' roads every year. And, Welsh Government research has shown, young drivers are more likely to be involved in serious of fatal accidents than any other group.

Now Wales' four police forces, including Gwent Police, have joined together on a new campaign aiming to encourage young people to change the way they drive.

Temporary assistant chief constable Jonathan Edwards, Wales' lead officer for strategic roads policing said: "Young drivers are a unique group of road users, inexperienced and at the start of their driving lives.

"For some, the freedom of being able to travel freely is reward enough however, an increasing number of new drivers are choosing to drive dangerously, take risks, give into peer pressure and put lives at risk."

Wales-wide road safety organisation GoSafe, alongside Wales' four police forces, recently launched Operation Snap, allowing drivers to use recording devices such as dashcams to submit footage of dangerous driving.

GoSafe partnership manager Teresa Healy said: “Due to inexperience, young adults are more likely to be affected by peer pressure making this road user group increasingly likely to be involved in a road traffic collision.

"The only way young drivers can make a change is by standing up and challenging peer pressure, not be frightened to say no or remove themselves from dangerous situations."