A POLICE dog helped capture a drunk man who stole a minibus that was full of passengers.

During the incident that happened in Cwmbran on Saturday morning, the minibus was driven to Pontnewydd village where passengers took action and chased the man away.

Police dog Bullet was able to find the man who had fled the scene.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called following reports that a minibus with three passengers on board had been stolen in Cwmbran.

"The incident took place at approximately 9.30am on Saturday, January 20.

"The vehicle was recovered in Pontnewydd village and there were no reports of any injuries. A 30-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested and released under investigation."

Yesterday an offender very drunk tried stealing mini bus full of passengers. Chased off by passengers disappearing. Bullet and handler attended with male being located who chose to use violence-bad move!1 arrested pic.twitter.com/2BrHWSXwlc — Gwent Police Dog Sec (@gpdogsection) January 21, 2018

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the theft or has any information to call 101 quoting log 116 20/1/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Were you on the bus? If you were please contact 01633 777005 to share your experience.