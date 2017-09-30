UKIP leader Henry Bolton should quit following a motion of no confidence, the party's 'Welsh boss has said.

At the weekend the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) backed a motion of no confidence in Mr Bolton - who has been in the role since September - following revelations about racist messages about Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle sent by his then-girlfriend Jo Marney.

But Mr Bolton has refused to shift, despite a series of resignations from his front bench.

And Ukip's Welsh leader and former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton has backed calls for Mr Bolton to go.

"I support the NEC's unanimous decision to pass a vote of no confidence in Henry Bolton," he said.

"He should now resign from UKIP immediately so we can get on with rebuilding the party without further distraction.

"If he forces us to hold an emergency general meeting, he will only humiliate himself further."

He added: "With a calm, experienced person like Gerard Batten MEP or Mike Hookem MEP as interim leader, we can establish the party's role in a post-Brexit Britain.

"Ukip fills a gap in the spectrum left by the failure of all the old parties to speak for the ordinary, common-sense person.

"Ukip Wales is well advanced with its own plan for an enduring role in Welsh politics."

East Midlands MEP Margot Parker resigned as deputy leader earlier today over the row, saying Mr Bolton's personal life "took over the job he was elected to do".

Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, she said: "It would be quicker and cleaner if he came to the conclusion he could go sooner rather than later. This is taking time away from doing the job.

"This puts the party in a limbo situation."

An emergency meeting of the party to decide Mr Bolton's future is tentatively scheduled for next month.

There are currently five Ukip AMs in Wales. Although seven were elected in May 2016, former Ukip Wales leader Nathan Gill and ex-Conservative MP Mark Reckless later left the party. And Mandy Jones, who replaced Mr Gill, was expelled from the group earlier this month and now sits as an Independent.