DESIGNER clothes, bags, shoes and goods will go under the hammer at a special auction later this month.

Wilsons Auctions are hosting the Unreserved Government Auction at its Newport branch with a range of luxury items going under the hammer with no reserve.

The direct government repossessions auction will see more than 100 Lots auctioned on Wednesday, January 31 from 7.30pm following a car auction.

The auction will give bidders the chance to purchase items by Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Prada and Gucci, men and ladies’ shoes by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Versace.

There is a range of designer clothes, children’s designer footwear, a Rolex watch, electrical goods including an Xbox One, PS4 Sony Playstation, Beats by Dr Dre headphones, iPads and a black boxed gold Swarovski iPhone 5. A framed and signed Liverpool 1977 European Cup Winners shirt will also be going under the hammer.

The auction will be available to a worldwide audience through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid.

Viewing of Lots will take place within Wilsons Auctions’ Newport branch, which is located on Usk Way, January 30 from 12 to4pm and Wednesday January 31 from 9am to 5pm.

All of the lots can be viewed online with additional images available on request.

For full details on all Lots or to register by midday on January 30 go to www.wilsonsauctions.com