THERE are only a few days to go until Newport County AFC's FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

A poster created by Newport County AFC to celebrate their forthcoming fourth round tie is now available to download for free.

Newport City Council, Newport BID (Businesses Improvement District) and the football club are joining forces to help people across the city show their support for manager Michael Flynn and his team ahead of their biggest FA Cup match for decades.

Good luck banners have been put up around the city centre and local businesses and residents can join in by decorating their windows with anything black and amber.

The council has also agreed that the opening hours at Park Square car park (NP20 4EL) in the city centre will be extended up until midnight to help fans and visitors enjoy the match and extend their stay in the city.

The cost of parking is £2 for up to three hours, £4 for up to five hours and over five hours and up to 24 hours the cost is £5.50.

Download your poster here: