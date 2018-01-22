TWO sides of a Newport family, who unknowingly lived just a few miles apart from each other, have been reunited thanks to a community-led research project.

Members of the Head family had historically lived at several addresses in Milner Street, in the Lliswerry area of the city.

However, the family lost touch after the First World War - when brothers Jonathan and James, alongside their brother-in law, William Edwards, signed up to the army early in 1914.

The men had worked at the city’s Orb Steelworks, where all three had been encouraged to sign up and join the war effort.

The reunion was as a result of community research project called ‘First World War – Steel Remembered’, which set about uncovering the real-life stories of the Orb Steelworkers who went to war during 1914-1918.

Funded by a £32,900 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the project was led by social care and housing provider Linc Cymru. They reached out to the local community and provided opportunities for people of all ages to take an active part in the research, learn new skills and create a digital archive.

Shortly after the project’s launch in November 2016, Newport resident Catherine Herridge contacted Linc Cymru to find out if any information had been uncovered about her relative, Jonathan Head.

A spokeswoman for the project said: "Jonathan lost his life, aged 31, fighting in France in October 1916 while his brother-in-law, William, aged 34, died just a year later in October 1917 while fighting against Ottoman Turkish forces in Baghdad, Iraq.

"James, who had signed up to the army at the same time, served throughout the war, returning to work at the Orb Steelworks in 1919. He passed away in April 1955, aged 73."

Working with Linc Cymru to uncover information, Ms Herridge discovered that her son was a member of the same army cadets as a relative of James’ side of the Head family, Max Head, who lived just a few miles away.

“Were it not for this project, it might be that we never discovered how closely we were living to members of our family in Newport,” said Ms Herridge. “I wasn’t sure if anything would come of my queries, so to have made these connections and be brought back together again is wonderful."

The project is now showcasing its first year’s findings in an exhibition at the Senedd in Cardiff, in an event sponsored by Steffan Lewis AM.

The exhibition is open to the public until January 26 after which it will travel to the Newport Museum, the Lysaght Institute and St Woolos Cathedral until November.

Suzy Bowers, project lead at Linc Cymru, said: “'First World War – Steel Remembered' has uncovered some remarkable stories from the steelworks which may otherwise have gone untold.

"It’s been an important step in recognising the contribution of local men and women in the First World War, some of whom tragically didn’t make it back.

"The success of the project is testament to the power of local community spirit that exists here in Newport and I would encourage people to visit the exhibition, which is a must-see.”