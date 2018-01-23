UPDATE 23/01/2018

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm we were on the scene and the man was conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital with minor injuries."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 6.47pm

ALL lines operating through Cwmbran have re-opened, with residual delays expected until 8pm.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 6.27pm

TRAINS travelling towards Newport through Cwmbran remain closed, althought the line to Hereford has re-opened.

Arriva Trains Wales is estimated delays of up to 90 minutes for services which are not cancelled.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRAIN services through Cwmbran have been halted after a man was "struck" by a train.

All lines through the railway station are currently suspended and operators Arriva Trains Wales are attempting to source road transport.

No timeframe is available for when services will resume.

A spokesman for Arriva Trains Wales said it was "an ongoing incident".

He said: "The 1430 Manchester Piccadilly to Milford Haven service was pulling into Cwmbran station when a person was struck by the train.

"This is an ongoing incident and both lines are closed.

"Emergency services are on site."

<