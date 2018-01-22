UPDATE: 6.47pm

ALL lines operating through Cwmbran have re-opened, with residual delays expected until 8pm.

Service update: Following a person being hit by a train at #Cwmbran all lines are now open. Residual delays expected until 20:00. — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) 22 January 2018

UPDATE: 6.27pm

TRAINS travelling towards Newport through Cwmbran remain closed, althought the line to Hereford has re-opened.

Arriva Trains Wales is estimated delays of up to 90 minutes for services which are not cancelled.

⚠️Following a person being struck by a train at #Cwmbran, the line towards Hereford has now re-opened. The line towards Newport is still currently closed.



Trains running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) 22 January 2018

TRAIN services through Cwmbran have been halted after a person was "struck" by a train.

All lines through the railway station are currently suspended and operators Arriva Trains Wales are attempting to source road transport.

No timeframe is available for when services will resume.

Due to a person being struck by a train between #Newport and Hereford the line is blocked until emergency crews finish their investigation.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/s855XPCbah — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) 22 January 2018

A spokesman for Arriva Trains Wales said it was "an ongoing incident".

He said: "The 1430 Manchester Piccadilly to Milford Haven service was pulling into Cwmbran station when a person was struck by the train.

"This is an ongoing incident and both lines are closed.

"Emergency services are on site."

