A MUM has claimed that damp and mould at the house her family have been living for eight months is so severe it is affecting their health.

Newport City Council have said an environmental health officer found that there was no evidence of ingress/penetrating damp at the property.

Chessy Paginton said that, after being forced to leave their previous property, the council housed them in a temporary, five-bedroom property in Caerleon Road, Newport, in June 2017.

The 32-year-old said that “every room in the house has mould and damp” and that, for example, there is mould on the toilet floor and the kitchen door. In one of the children’s bedrooms, there is mould in two of the walls and, in the main bedroom, there is “extensive” mould by the main window.

“We washed it off a week ago and it is already coming back,” the mum said. “We have had to throw away a few clothes and teddies.”

They had an environmental health inspection last week and they are awaiting a report, she added.

“They said we were classed for an urgent move as they put bigger families first – but we are still here eight months later,” Mrs Paginton continued. “I am severe asthmatic and this house is making me poorly. My asthma keeps flaring up.

“I also suffer from mini-strokes - or transient ischaemic attacks (TIA). These are stress-related and I have had three since living here. I have also been to hospital twice with blood clots.”

The mum-of-seven said that she also worries about her children’s health, in particular her two-year-old son Cohen, who has no immune system and suffers from febrile seizures.

Mrs Paginton, who has lived in Newport for years, continued: “Mould is not good for anyone, but especially for him it isn’t good to be in a place like this.

“The council know all this and they are doing nothing about it. I just want to be somewhere that is safe for my children and doesn’t make us ill.

“This is having a big impact in my and my son’s health.”

The 32-year-old said that she is “frustrated” as she was offered a five-bedroom house to be privately rented, but was advised against taking it by a council officer. Instead, they have been advised to wait for a Newport City Homes property to become available.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said that Mrs Paginton moved into temporary accommodation in June 2017, when an officer from the council's temporary accommodation team called at the property weekly to deal with any issues or queries.

She added: "As soon as the issues of mould and damp were reported, the team made a request for an environmental health officer to call.

"It was found that there was no evidence of ingress/penetrating damp at the property. All the windows can be opened and the heating is working."

The spokeswoman said Mrs Paginton is registered for housing with Home Options Newport and has been awarded the correct level of priority in accordance with her housing need and is actively bidding for properties.

She has received personalised housing advice and information about the bidding process in person, by phone and in writing, the spokeswoman added.