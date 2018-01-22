A DAD sat in his camper van overnight to make sure his son had tickets to Newport County AFC’s upcoming FA Cup game.

As the city is gripped with black and amber fever, Jason Bond was first in line to buy tickets to this Saturday’s clash against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur after he waited all night in his camper van.

He wanted the tickets for his 13-year-old son Charlie who is a huge fan of Newport County AFC.

He said: “My son adores County so I did it more for him than me.

“We went to Leeds game it was brilliant and he loved it. When he watched the Leeds match and County won, him and his friends were crying their eyes out.”

Having realised that there was a huge demand for tickets he decided to arrive early with his friends Dewi Rowe, Jamie Nicks and Rhys Williams, who all live in the Lliswerry area of Newport.

Mr Bond parked the camper van near Rodney Parade at 6pm and then came back to the ground with his friends at around midnight and moved the van to outside the gates and spent.

They then spent the next four hours in the van, which has a kitchen and toilet, talking and trying to keep each other awake.

Mr Bond said: “It was brilliant fun, we had a good night, but the one boy kept farting the whole night so I was glad to get out in the end.”

The first person turned up at 4am and the friends got to the front of the queue. Mr Bond said that by 7am the queue had nearly doubled round on itself.

He added: “You should see the expression on people’s faces when they came and saw the queue.

“We want to thank Liz Savage at Newport County who came 7am and started serving people at 7.30. We were eating breakfast by 8.10am.”

Mr Bond brought some breakfast home to his son whom he woke up with the good news that he had tickets for Saturday’s game.

He said: “I woke him up and I said ‘Look what I got’. He was cuddling the ticket – I’m well chuffed.

“County even posted a message saying “thanks to camper vans boys” on Facebook and Charlie has been showing it to all his mates school.”

As the city prepares for the clash good luck banners are being put up around the city by Newport City Council who are urging businesses and residents to decorate their windows with anything black and amber.

