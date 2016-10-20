A PUBLIC inquiry into bus services provided by a Gwent company began yesterday.

Cwmbran-based Red & White Services Ltd appeared in Cardiff Magistrates Court yesterday [MON] because of problems with the Stagecoach bus services they operate between Cardiff and Caerphilly Town.

Traffic commissioner Nick Jones said: “We are dealing with a large, established operator and a particular area where there have been ongoing issues for some time.”

He said he appreciates it can be “a lot harder” to operate a “reliable” bus service in an urban area.

“In the valleys, it is a particular problem,” Mr Jones continued.

Speaking on behalf of Red & White Services Ltd, Jonathan Buckhouse said that, from the data they collect, they can identify “key sections” of a route that are sometimes affected by traffic issues.

He said that, looking at the overall length of the Caerphilly – Cardiff route, the timing of the whole route is “about right”, but that the “difficulty is in parts of the route”.

He gave the example that, between Bedwas square and Caerphilly Town Centre, there is about one a half miles of distance. In the morning, this section can be driven southbound in two or two and a half minutes.

“In the evening, it takes more than nine minutes,” he added. “This route has a few of these particular points and it gets to a point it is impossible to run routes on time.

“In 18 months, we have exhausted every avenue.”

The commissioner added that a “proportionate and measured” response is needed and that, in this instance, “better cooperative working” would be beneficial.

Mr Jones said that, in the report, there are references about the problems in the Caerphilly area, but that they need to talk about the Cardiff area as well.

He added that he doesn’t want standards in Wales to drop.

“The public clearly have an interest in having improved bus services,” Mr Jones said.

The public inquiry was adjourned to an unspecified date for a representative of the Welsh Government and one from Cardiff council to attend.