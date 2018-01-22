A POPULAR dentist surgery has celebrated a milestone after reaching 40 years in the field.

Chepstow Road Dental Surgery, which opened in 1978, hosted a party for customers and members of staff yesterday at its premise on Chepstow Road, Newport.

More than 50 people attended the party to celebrate the big anniversary.

Dentist Philip Evans, who has been at the practice since it opened, said: “The practice was originally started by me and colleague Paul Williams.

"Working here is fantastic and I enjoy it. I could have retired but I have chosen not to.

"Seeing so many people come in to talk about their experiences and join in the celebration is moving. I would like to thank them for everything they have done."

Paul Williams, who retired from the practice 10 years ago, said the business has been popular "since day one".

“Philip and I qualified together in 1970/71," he said. "And decided after we worked in other practices that we wanted to set one up together.

“We converted the ground floor of this building into a practice. Then we opened it rather nervously.

“I was concerned in the beginning because I worried that we would not have any patients. But we have been busy from day one."

He added: "The business has thrived since the start and that is because of our wonderful staff and the support from the people of Newport."

Current dentist Ben Brunswick added: "I enjoy every minute that I work here. I came in when Paul retired.

" Everyone has been friendly. It is a great place to work."