THE final few places for the inaugural ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K races remain up for grabs with less than 100 days to go until the event.

For the marathon, which takes place on Sunday, April 29, 7,000 spaces have already been sold through general entry and reserved spots for charities, and the event is about to sell out.

The 10k race, which starts before the 26.2 mile run, has, at the moment, 2,000 entrants already signed up.

Matt Newman, the chief executive of Run 4 Wales, said: “There are less than 100 days to go until the inaugural ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K and we cannot wait to bring a world class mass-participation marathon event to the city of Newport and wider Monmouthshire region.”

Mr Newman added that the event organisers have been “blown away” by the level of interest in marathon and 10k race, with almost three months to go.

“We have been blown away by the sheer volume of entries since we launched back in October,” he said.

“To be so close to sell-out with 100 days still to go shows the ABP Newport Wales Marathon has satisfied the nation’s appetite for a full 26.2 mile race.”

The 10k runners will head eastwards, before looping around Spytty Park and the Transporter Bridge ahead of a finish in the city-centre.

Meanwhile the marathon runners will start along Newport’s riverfront before heading out to Monmouthshire and the South Wales coastline.before heading back to the the city centre.

Runners can still sign up by heading over to newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register/.