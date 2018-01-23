NEW medicines are now being made available to patients in Wales within an average of 10 days, it has been revealed.

The Welsh Government's £80 million New Treatment Fund was introduced last year, giving health boards more resources to make new medications available more quickly.

And now it as been revealed the average time taken for medicines to be made available across Wales reduced to 17 days during the first six months following the introduction of the New Treatment Fund in January last year, and to 10 days in the second six months of 2017.

First minister Carwyn Jones welcomed the news, saying: “The New Treatment Fund is one of our flagship projects and a key Welsh Government commitment.

"We are investing £80m over five years to ensure patients with life-threatening conditions can get much faster access to the latest medicines.

"Reaching and far exceeding our 60 day target is a great achievement and is making a very real difference to people’s lives.

“This significant investment has removed uncertainties over funding and will ensure NHS Wales is in the best position to provide the latest recommended medicines.

"Many of these provide a significant step forward in the treatment of diseases that, until now, have had few or no treatment options."

And health secretary Vaughan Gething said: “I am delighted with the progress achieved in the first year of the New Treatment Fund.

"Patients can now access 82 new medicines, much more quickly than they would have, had the fund not been in place.

"These include medicines to treat Crohn’s disease, uveitis, cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, asthma, osteoporosis and Gauchers disease.

"More than 20 new medicines have been made available to treat a wide range of cancers including cancers of the breast, head and neck, lung, colon, thyroid gland and pancreas.

“I look forward to seeing the fund continuing to promptly deliver the latest, innovative medicines to patients who need them, making a real difference to their lives.”