THIS winter has seen our health service face extreme pressure.

The cabinet secretary for health, Vaughan Gething announced extra investment to help front line staff care for our patients through the winter.

Both primary care and A&E services across Wales are extremely busy.

Along with Vaughan, I visited the out of hours staff at the Emergency Department of the Royal Gwent Hospital.

We followed the path of a patient from the time of arrival at the hospital.

It was invaluable to see the challenges faced with the out of hours service, the meticulous planning and tracking of patients and the excellent work of dedicated staff across all professions.

Their commitment and compassion to patients and the care they give is greatly appreciated.

- Congratulations to Newport G-Expressions and Urban Circle for an incredible performance of ‘Sisters Acting up’.

The packed out Riverfront Theatre were completely blown away by the show.

It was wonderful to see so many talented young people having a great time on stage and performing with confidence.

Urban Circle provides opportunities for young people across Newport to take part in performances whether on stage or behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ll be working on next!

- Four people from Caerleon, Team Oarstruck, are rowing over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to raise awareness and money for Diabetes UK.

In 2015, one of the rower’s Hugo Thompson was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

They are competing in the 2017 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, ‘The World’s Toughest Row’.

It’s so tough that fewer people have rowed across the Atlantic than have been to space!

They’ve got less than 1,000 miles to go and have already achieved something very special.

You can follow their progress at www.oarstruck.com

- It’s been wonderful to see Newport County AFC having a great start to the year.

The FA cup game against Leeds was a fantastic occasion and the players, manager, fans and club did the city proud.

The atmosphere at Rodney Parade is one I’ll always remember.

Also, I’m pleased that people who couldn’t get to the game had a chance to watch it on BBC 1.

Great coverage for the club and Newport.

Let’s hope we can get the same result against Spurs!

l I hold regular surgeries throughout Newport West, but if you aren’t able to make one of my surgeries, you can always contact me on 01633 376627 or jayne.bryant@assembly.wales