PLANS to close all six council-run public toilets in Newport will damage the image of the city, it has been claimed.

The proposal to close the toilets in Caerleon Road and Corporation Road, as well as two in Caerleon and two others in Cardiff Road and Chepstow Road which are currently closed due to vandalism, is part of Newport City Council's draft budget for the 2018-2019 financial year, which is currently out for consultation.

The plan, which will save the council £20,000 a year, was among a number of planned cuts discussed at a meeting of the council's Performance Scrutiny Committee for Place and Corporate yesterday, where Stow Hill ward member Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said the lack of public toilets could hurt the city's image.

"There is an issue of perception," he said.

"People assume in a city there are public conveniences which are maintained and looked after."

He added: "There is all this good regeneration work going on, but the public conveniences is an issue, I think."

And committee chairman Cllr Chris Evans said it was important people with disabilities have access to the facilities they need.

The Chepstow Road toilets could be kept open if an agreement to transfer ownership to community group Maindee Unlimited goes ahead. Talks are also reportedly in early stages to hand over ownership of the Caerleon toilets.

Plans to introduce parking charges at Belle Vue Park were also discussed at the meeting, as well as a proposal to increase council tax by five per cent.

Beechwood ward member Cllr Graham Berry said, regardless of the council's justification for the increase, many residents would be unhappy with the rise.

"Five per cent is a big number for lots of people who are on low pay," he said.

"I don't know how that's going to go down."

And Cllr Al-Nuaimi agreed supporting the increase was "difficult".

But Lliswerry ward member Cllr Ken Critchley said, in reality, the council tax increase would only go some way to providing the council with the funds it needs to properly run services.

"This won't be the answer," he said. "But it will make a contribution."

The public consultation into the budget proposals will close on Wednesday, January 31. Take part at newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay