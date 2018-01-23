PUPILS in Newport and Monmouthshire schools are set to benefit from a new platform that will link thousands of Welsh employers with schools.

The national careers advice service has today launched Education Business Exchange - a platform enabling employers to work directly with schools to provide bespoke experiences for pupils.

Employers that sign up to the exchange will provide detail on activities they can offer for pupils, and how far they are prepared to travel.

Activities could include short or longer term work experience, taster sessions or outreach visits, guest talks at schools, as well as masterclasses or workshops.

Schools will then be able to search the online portal and select businesses based on bespoke criteria, including local authority area and type of activity, all in line with their own needs and preferences.

The programme will be piloted initially in eight local authority areas, with a target of 62 schools.

It is anticipated that, once rolled out, more than 13,000 employers will have registered for the Exchange, resulting in thousands of new opportunities for pupils.

Graham Bowd, chief executive at Careers Wales, said: “There has been much debate about the need for young people to engage with employers in Wales, and schools’ capacity to facilitate more interactions between pupils and employers, and the value of pupils interacting with businesses has never been clearer."