UPDATE 11.45am
A spokeswoman for the Welsh Air Ambulance said the woman was airlifted to hospital instead of being taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.
She said: "The female passenger was taken to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol by our helicopter.
"She has serious injuries including a head injury."
UPDATE 11.15am
The road has now reopened.
The B4235 road between Rogiet and Magor is now open again following an accident earlier this morning.— Caldicot Officers (@gpcaldicot) January 23, 2018
PART of the B4245 is closed because of a one car crash between Rogiet and Magor.
Newport Road is closed both ways between Rockfield Grove and Dewstow Road.
Traffic is currently building up around the area.
A spokeswoman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 7.53am.
"It was a one car crash and a female has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.
"The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time."
