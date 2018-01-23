UPDATE 11.45am

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Air Ambulance said the woman was airlifted to hospital instead of being taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

She said: "The female passenger was taken to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol by our helicopter.

"She has serious injuries including a head injury."

-------------------

UPDATE 11.15am

The road has now reopened.

The B4235 road between Rogiet and Magor is now open again following an accident earlier this morning. — Caldicot Officers (@gpcaldicot) January 23, 2018

-------------------

PART of the B4245 is closed because of a one car crash between Rogiet and Magor.

Newport Road is closed both ways between Rockfield Grove and Dewstow Road.

Traffic is currently building up around the area.

A spokeswoman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 7.53am.

"It was a one car crash and a female has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

"The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time."