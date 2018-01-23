FROM Newport's first marathon to the Transplant Games, there are some big events planned for Newport.

Council leader Debbie Wilcox, as reported in the January edition of Newport Matters, said: "As you would expect from a Welsh city, Newport is passionate about sport - but what you might not expect is how this love of sports is helping us raise the profile of the city and position ourselves as a major player in the world of events.

“We have invested in some top class facilities such as the National Velodrome and we have proved our worth by successfully hosting Velothons, the Ryder Cup, the city’s half marathon and more.

“We are using this enthusiasm and growing experience to explore opportunities for the city and attract more events that will enhance our profile.”

Here is a round up of some big events coming to the city this year and in the future:

- The Newport City Summit will return for its fifth event on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

The summit, which is being hosted by the Celtic Manor Resort, will focus on the next stage of the city centre’s regeneration as well as other developments that promise to boost the local economy and raise Newport’s profile.

It will also offer updates on projects and developments that are taking place in the city.

- Newport rap posse Goldie Lookin' Chain have announced their live return with a hometown performance in Newport for Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Their homecoming gig at the Neon will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and will include special guests.

There is an age limit of 14 plus and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Standing tickets in advance are priced at £12.

- The King is Back: Ben Portsmouth will be at the Riverfront on Sunday, February 25, from 7.30pm

In August 2012, Ben Portsmouth made history, when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, crowning him as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

Floor Seats - £29.50, all other seats - £26.50

- John Cooper Clarke will play at the Riverfront on Friday, March 2, from 7.30pm

Mr Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘people’s poet’. Since then his career has spanned cultures, audiences, art forms and continents. Today, JCC is as relevant and vibrant as ever, and his influence just as visible on today’s pop culture. Aside from his trademark ‘look’ continuing to resonate with fashionistas young and old, and his poetry included on national curriculum syllabus, his effect on modern music is huge.

This latest show is a mix of classic verse, extraordinary new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat - a chance to witness a living legend at the top of this game.

Tickets in the front 3 rows - £23.50, all other seats - £20.50, students - £16

- The sixth Admiral City of Newport half marathon will take place on Sunday, March 4.

Starting in the centre of the city and finishing at the Riverfront, the race follows a scenic route along the Riverfront path over iconic bridges, past Newport Castle before heading out to Caerleon and back.

The event, which supports St David’s Hospice, is 70 per cent full and the hospice is encouraging all runners who haven’t booked on to sign up soon to avoid disappointment.

They are also looking for volunteers.

- The British Lionhearts will be coming to Newport as part of the 2018 AIBA World Series of Boxing (WSB) tour.

They line-up for the Newport Centre match, which will take place on Saturday, April 14, will feature Russian Boxing Team and a strong Welsh interest.

- The Whitehead Tour de Gwent 2018, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, is offering six routes when it is staged on Sunday, April 15.

All the routes will be starting and finishing at Caerleon School.

The newest route, adding a sixth distance to the popular event, will challenge riders to cover a muscle-testing, 93-mile circular route.

- Newport will host its first marathon on 29 April, 2018.

More than 5,000 people are expected to compete in the marathon, with participants coming from as far as Canada, Japan and Malaysia, amongst others.

The ABP Newport Wales Marathon will help to "satisfy the demand for an annual 26.2 mile mass-participation event in Wales".

A spokesman for the event has previously the late April date has been chosen to fall in an "ideal window for marathon running in the UK”.

He added: "It provides the perfect opportunity for the 210,000 runners who will miss out on entry to the London Marathon to run a world-class course".

- The Velothon Wales will be back for 2018, and it will feature a new shorter route for cycling enthusiasts to enjoy.

The race, which will take place on July 8, will feature 125km and 60km routes as well as the usual 140km route.

The 140km route will include a climb up the Tumble and Caerphilly Mountain.

The 2017 Velothon saw more than 9,000 professional and amateur riders tackle the testing ride.

- Newport will also be the host city for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2019.

The event is expected to attract more than 850 transplant recipient athletes and more than 1,500 supporters, including donor families, to the city in the summer of 2019.

Organised on behalf of the charity Transplant Sport UK, the aim of the games is to raise awareness of and increase organ donation.

Newport council, Newport Live, the Welsh Government and the games organisers will work in partnership for the event.