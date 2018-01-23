DEMAND is growing for measures to be put in place to stop accidents and ease congestion on a road known as the “lane of doom”.

A series of accidents happened on the rural section of Pillmawr Road between Malpas and Caerleon last year, with the latest believed to have happened just last week.

And now some residents and activists are urging for immediate action.

Caerleon resident Chris Williams said the road had earned the nickname “lane of doom” because of the number of accidents.

“There are always accidents happening on that road,” he said.

“A car overturned last week.

“I also got stuck behind a lorry the other day that did not know how narrow it was. It had to reverse out. The traffic is awful when lorries have to reverse out.

“We could do with signs and the road being widened. Signs would tell people to be aware of the tight corners and tell lorry drivers how narrow the road is.”

Conservative activist Michael Enea also called for action.

He said: “Lorries regularly reverse out of the road because it is too narrow. It is dangerous.

“I know a car went up on its side just over a week ago. We need barriers and signs. I hear that there is a sign at the entry but it is not good enough. We need them near the corners where the accidents happen and about 100 yards from the road’s entry so lorries know how narrow it is.”

He added: “I fear that if nothing happens there could be a fatality.”

Caerleon Councillor Joan Watkins added: “Every month now, we are seeing an accident or incident in this lane. This is a small country lane and not a busy stretch of the M4. Something needs to be done. I am making enquiries with Newport City Council.”

A spokeswoman from Newport council said it has no plans to widen or upgrade the rural section of Pillmawr Road.

She said: “This would be a multimillion pound engineering project that would have major impacts on residents, land owners and the environment.

“The existing lane is subject to regular maintenance inspections and any defects that do not meet the council’s safety criteria are, and will continue, to be repaired.”

She added that if there is a problem with a road it can be formally reported via the council website http://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Transport-Streets/Transport-and-Streets.aspx and it will be investigated.