COUNTY fans are queuing up as the last tickets go on sale for the team's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

A statement on Newport County AFC's website said: "Following a busy day of sales, during which supporters braved the elements to buy their tickets for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Tottenham Hotspur, the Club can confirm that it has approximately 900 tickets remaining for the tie.

"These tickets are situated in the North Terrace and the new North Temporary Seated Stand."

The tickets are on sale in the ticket office at Rodney Parade and will be available to any supporters holding a Crawley Town Priority 2 (PR2) ticket.

The statement added: "Supporters holding a PR2 ticket will be required to present their paper match ticket at the time of purchasing a Tottenham Hotspur ticket. This Crawley Town PR2 ticket will be retained by the Ticket Office.

"Sales will be limited to one Tottenham Hotspur ticket per PR2 ticket and must be used to purchase a ticket of the same age category or a ticket of lower value. Print at Home Crawley Town tickets will not be valid. Tickets which were not scanned at the Crawley Town match will also not be valid."

The city is being gripped by football fever in the days before the big game.

Good luck banners have been put up around the city centre and local businesses and Newport residents are being urged to join in by decorating their windows with anything black and amber.