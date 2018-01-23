THE Welsh Government has begun legal action against two firms who gave advice on a land sale that resulted in Welsh taxpayers missing out on tens of millions of pounds of funding.

In 2012, the government sold around 15 sites across the country - including Wonastow Road fields, in Monmouth, and Imperial Park, in Newport. For example, the Monmouth site was sold by the Welsh Government for around £900,000 as part of the overall sale, when just three years later the same land sold for £12 million.

The Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales (RIFW), an arms-length body set up by the Welsh Government, sold them all together for just under £22 million in 2012.

Rebecca Evans, minister for housing and regeneration, said: “On December 19, RIFW issued legal proceedings in the Business and Property Courts in Wales for breach of contract and professional negligence against Amber Fund Management and Lambert Smith Hampton Group Limited in connection with the sale of parcels of publically owned land to South Wales Land Developments Limited in 2012.”