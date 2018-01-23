FORMER Newport mayor David Atwell has died, Newport City Council has said.

Mr Atwell was the mayor of the city from May 2016 to May 2017.

When Mr Atwell left office in Newport City Council in May last year, it was revealed that he had been battling a brain tumour after being diagnosed in November 2016.

Addressing the former mayor back in May, Cllr David Fouweather - who took over office as mayor - said: “You have given 15 years’ service to this council. Carole also served as a councillor for part of that time.

“It hasn’t all been plain sailing and we have hit a few unforeseen circumstances – but despite all that you carried on and you have served this city well.

“You served this city with dedication and with dignity. It has been my great pleasure to work with you.”