UPDATE 1.40pm

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "The families in the crash had no injuries and conveyed themselves to hospital."

UPDATE 1.25pm

All lanes have now been re-opened.

A CRASH between two cars and a van has stopped all lanes on the M4 westbound between J28 and J29 inbetween Castleton and Coedkernew.

Traffic is currently stopped as the crash vehicles are removed from lane two (of three).