A NEW venture will open next month that will combine a restaurant with a wine and cocktail lounge and live music.

Local chefs Steve White and Gareth Jones are behind The Foresters which is located on Chepstow Road in Llandevaud in Newport.

On their Facebook page they said: "I want to introduce you to our New Culinary Adventure The Foresters Oaks.

“We are calling it The Foresters.”

They added: "We are so excited to open to you lovely people very shortly in Early February.

Mr White told the Argus: "We have an amazing team behind us that have backgrounds of restaurant mangers and high end chefs that have come from all over Newport and further afield.

"We have been inundated with phone calls of bookings from parties of 75 to 100 going in to the next few months it's been amazing.

"Our team has been non stop cleaning and decorating to bring you the wow factor soon as you enter the front doors.

"We will be publishing soon when our launch night will be soon and I will be doing live food demonstrations show casing our dishes on our menu that is online for everyone to see."

Described as a brasserie, lounge bar and restaurant The Foresters will offer food, cocktails and music as well as the separate wine and cocktail lounge offers a place to relax and listen to highly talented local artists on piano and acoustic guitar.

According to the website "The menus are carefully planned to offer the finest locally sourced ingredients, with amazing value and choice."

There are already a number of events planned for the coming months including a Valentine's Day gourmet experience, taster evenings and a Cajun cooking course from acclaimed American Masterchef, Richard Langhans.

Find out more at www.foresterspub.com or call 01633 400260.