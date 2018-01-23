A SENIOR member of staff at the Welsh Assembly has been named as preferred candidate to be the new auditor general for Wales.

Current auditor Huw Vaughan Thomas is planning to retire in July, and a selection panel made up of representatives including Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay and other has named Adrian Crompton, currently the Welsh Assembly's director of business, as its preferred candidate to replace him.

The auditor general is an indepedent role responsible for auditing the Welsh public sector.

Chairman of the panel and North Wales AM Simon Thomas said: “We were looking for an exceptional individual and we attracted a strong field of candidates.

“Adrian has had an impressive career and brings a wealth of leadership experience at a time of new challenges and opportunities.

“The panel are in no doubt that Adrian will approach the role with great skill and enthusiasm, and a passionate commitment to the success of the role of the auditor general for Wales."

Chairwoman of the Wales Audit Office board Isobel Garner welcomed the news.

“The position of auditor general for Wales is one of the most important ones in Welsh public life and we look forward to welcoming Adrian to the post, once the formal appointment process is complete," she said.

"The board, and staff at the Wales Audit Office will continue to support the office of auditor general through this transition period to scrutinise public spending and support and challenge the public sector in the delivery of effective services for the people of Wales.”

Mr Crompton will appear before the Assembly's finance committee at a date to be confirmed. If the committee endorses him, the Assembly will vote on the proposal before being sent to the Queen for final approval.