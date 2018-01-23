PLANS to build retirement living apartments for elderly people on the site of Abergavenny’s police station and former magistrates’ court have been submitted.

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone have lodged plans to demolish the magistrates’ court and police station in Tudor Street, Abergavenny, and build 47 new apartments in its place.

The planning application states the development will “provide much needed accommodation for the older population”.

It also says the existing buildings do not make a “positive contribution” to the conservation area.

A planning statement prepared as part of the application says the proposal “fully accords” with local planning policy by providing specialist accommodation for older people.

It adds: “In providing much needed accommodation for the elderly population, the proposed development will optimise the use of this available site within the built up area of Abergavenny, whilst also supporting local businesses.

The site is ideally located for this type of retirement living housing, being close to the amenities of the district centre and would provide for much needed specialist market elderly housing.”

The planning application follows a consultation which included a public exhibition.

Simon Mantell, McCarthy & Stone regional managing director, said: "We have now submitted an application to Monmouthshire Council following our programme of consultation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the local community and the local stakeholders who responded to our consultation and attended our public exhibition event in December."

He added: "Our application seeks to redevelop the prominent brownfield site with a well designed building which respects neighbouring properties whilst delivering much needed retirement accommodation that will help meet the needs of future residents as well as free up under-occupied family sized housing further up the housing chain."

View the plans by searching reference DC/2018/00007 on monmouthshire.gov.uk.

More information is available by calling McCarthy and Stone on 0800 2987040.