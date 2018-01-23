A CHEPSTOW business is facing a fine of £20,000 after immigration officers found they had employed an illegal worker.

Hursts, the convenience store at the BP garage in Newport Road, was visited at 5.30am on Tuesday, January 16 by officers involved in a Home Office operation.

A 37-year-old man from India working at the store was found to have overstayed his student visa. He has now made an immigration application, which remains outstanding.

The service station was one of six businesses in Wales to be investigated, with each of them being served a referral notice in relation to illegal workers.

If employers are unable to show appropriate right-to-work documents confirming the right to work, such as a passport or Home Office document, they face fines of up to £20,000 per illegal worker.

Richard Johnson, from immigration enforcement in Wales, said: “We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but to those who choose to ignore the rules the message is clear - we will find you and you will face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless; it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

MRH Retail, who own the Hursts chain, said: “We strive to have the highest operating standards across all MRH sites and set out very clear obligations for any contractors we work with.

“As a result of this incident, we have terminated our agreement with the site operator.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.