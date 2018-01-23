THE Welsh Government should do as much as it can to take advantages of opportunities presented by the end of the Severn bridge tolls later this year, two Gwent AMs have said.

On Monday Welsh secretary Alun Cairns hosted a summit at the Celtic Manor Resort to discuss creating links between south Wales and the Bristol area after the Severn Bridge tolls are scrapped later this year.

And, speaking in the Senedd earlier today, Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay, who attended the event, said there was "a tremendous mood of optimism surrounding some of these imminent changes".

"There's also a real desire to use it as a stimulus to develop a high-tech economy in south-east Wales from the border along to Cardiff, and hopefully further," he said

The Conservative AM also called for the Welsh Government to put plans in place to develop the economy of south east Wales following the change.

"It is important, I think, that we do as much as we can in the light of these changes to develop the economy of this part of Wales moving across the border," he said.

His party colleague and South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar also backed calls for the Welsh and UK Governments to work together to "improve living standards and job prospects in south-east Wales".

Responding to Mr Asghar, leader of the house Julie James said: "(Economy and transport secretary Ken Skates) has been having an extensive set of meetings around the Severn area, and the abolition of the tolls, and so on.

"I know that he has a large number of issues going on in that particular area."

The two bridges passed back into public ownership earlier this month, and VAT is no longer charged on tolls.

Although the UK Government has confirmed the tolls will be scrapped entirely by the end of this year, a date this will happened is yet to be confirmed.