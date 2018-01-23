GWENT Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man died at the Kingsway Car Park yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the car park yesterday morning after reports a man jumped off the building.

The road alongside the car park remained closed for a couple of hours.

Gwent Police have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man died at the scene.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: “On Monday, January 22 2018 at 11.10am, emergency services were called to the Kingsway car park in Newport, where a 26-year-old man from the area was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The family has been notified.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”