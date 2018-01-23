HUNDREDS of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of a popular teenager who died in a crash in Monmouthshire on Wednesday (January 24).

Ashley Thomas, 19, was well known in the Usk community, where he was a member of the young farmers club and an apprentice mechanic.

Paying tribute yesterday, his mother, Olwyn Thomas, said: "He was kind-hearted, well-respected and polite.

"He had a great sense of humour and was always smiling.

"He would do anything for anyone."

Mr Thomas attended Usk primary school, before later studying at Caerleon Comprehensive School.

His aunt, Wendy Thomas, said Mr Thomas was well-known in the Usk area.

She said the family are expecting a sizeable turn-out at the funeral, with around 200 expected.

He died in a crash in Mitchel Troy Road in the Monmouth area on Wednesday, December 27.

His funeral will take place at Priory Church of St Mary in Usk, starting at midday.

All are welcome to attend.