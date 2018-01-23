FOUR new air quality management areas (AQMA) have been declared by Newport City Council.

AQMAs are declared by local authorities when air quality fails to meet the required standards.

A spokeswoman for the council said that the proposed new AQMAs include an area near properties which border the M4 at junction 27 High Cross; Cefn Road, which forms part of the route from the High Cross M4 junction and Pye Corner; Caerphilly Road (A468), which forms the main route through Bassaleg and out to Machen and Caerphilly, and part of George Street.

She said: “All the areas have air pollution due to traffic congestion.

“An existing AQMA at Malpas Road (North), which in the past five years has seen a downward trend in air pollution levels, is no longer required.

“Two AQMAs which cover Caerleon Road and Clarence Place/Chepstow Road are to be merged into a single AQMA, while the AQMA covering Malpas Road (South) is to be extended slightly.”

The spokeswoman said the proposed changes reflect the council’s commitment to “improve the environment and wellbeing of the city”.

A report will now go to Councillor Ray Truman, the cabinet member for licensing and regulation. Residents affected by AQMAs will be notified by letter.