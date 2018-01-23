A CITY centre pub will go up for auction next month.

The Tom Toya Lewis, which is located in Commercial Street in Newport, will go under the hammer on February 6, at the The Berkeley hotel in London.

The Tom Toya Lewis was, as we previously reported, one of 45 pubs put up for sale by the pub chain JD Wetherspoon last year.

It was later removed from sale - a move welcomed by its regulars.

But JD Wetherspoon has now listed the property with Allsop Property Auctions.

The pub has a basement, and three upper floors, which previously housed a bar and restaurant.

A kitchen and disabled toilet can be found on the ground floor.

The 1,084 square meter property has a guide price of between £125,000 and £175,000.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “The date when the pub will close is unknown at this stage.

“It has been entered into auction on February 6 and it may or may not sell so we are not able to give any closure dates at the moment.

“If it sells, staff who work at the pub will be staying with JD Wetherspoon.”