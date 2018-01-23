CHANGES to the controversial Universal Credit system meaning claimants get their money more quickly have been praised by a Gwent AM.

Following widespread reports of problems with the new system leaving some going weeks without payments, in November chancellor Philip Hammond announced a series of changes, including the removal of the seven-day waiting period, meaning entitlement for the benefit begins the day the claimant applies for it, rather than seven days later.

And, speaking in the Senedd this week, South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar praised the change, saying: "It is a significant improvement to the advanced payment system, including increasing the amount available, and changes to support people with their rent payments when moving from housing benefit."

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones the Conservative AM said: "Does the first minister agree with the chief executive of the Citizens Advice Bureau who said that these changes are a very welcome step and will make significant differences to people claiming universal credit in Wales?"

But Mr Jones replied: "Well, it shouldn't have been messed up in the first place, should it?

"That's an admission that what was put in place at the very beginning wasn't thought through properly and ended up with a lot of people in debt.

"We still have evidence from housing associations to Citizens Advice that shows that rent arrears are still a problem for people on Universal Credit.

"There are other issues as well that surround the implementation of universal credit, such a lack of awareness concerning alternative payment arrangements and access to advance payments.

"So, those problems still remain."