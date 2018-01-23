A HEAD teacher has come out of retirement to take up a temporary role following a resignation at a Newport school.

Jon Wilson, who was previously head teacher of John Frost School until last year, has been appointed temporary head teacher of Llanwern High School.

He will cover the position for two terms and will leave at the end of the academic year.

Robert King had been the head teacher until his resignation in December.

Mr Wilson, who had been in the teaching profession for more than 38 years, has taught at a number of schools, including Cwmbran High School - formerly Fairwater High School - and at a secondary school in Aberdare.

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said: “Following the resignation of Robert King, a temporary head has been put in place at Llanwern high.

“Jon Wilson, who retired as head of The John Frost School last year, has a wealth of experience in teaching and invaluable skills.

“He will cover the position for two terms ensuring continuity of leadership for both students and staff while the governing body seek to appoint permanently to the position.”

She added: “Rob has been a highly valued head in Newport and he is wished well as he pursues other career opportunities.”