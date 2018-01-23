FOOD donations from our staff are mounting up to help feed the hungry in Newport.

This month the South Wales Argus launched our month-long foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Food items have been pouring in from generous staff at the Argus office, in Maesglas.

And we have so far filled seven boxes of food - with more donations on the way from our drop-off points.

Managing director of the South Wales Argus, Hussain Bayoomi, said he is encouraging people to keep on donating.

“This is a fantastic appeal to throw your support behind,” he said.

“We have had a lot of donations from staff but we need to keep it up.

“The more food donated the greater the amount of people who will be helped.”

Argus editor Nicole Garon said she was “very pleased” with the current level of donations.

“We started a collection in the Argus office because after Christmas donations to foodbanks tend to fall off.

“It is wonderful to see people rally together and making these kind donations.

“We have collected a lot of food and it will help a lot of people in need.”

Alicia Duggan, who works at the Argus, is one of many to have donated a bag full of food.

“I just think it is a great appeal to support,” she said.

“At the end of the day it is going to be helping a lot of people who need our help.

“I donated a bag of food, including pasta, tinned vegetables and other tins.”

Reporter Angharad Williams said she has donated a mixture of food items.

She said: “Whenever I go shopping I pick up an extra item for the food bank.

“I have donated rice, tinned food and noodles.

“You never know when you may end up using a foodbank. We need to support it.”

Another member of staff, Cathy Parsons, added: “I will be donating this week. There are people out there who need food so we should be donating food.”

As well dropping off food items to our office, members of the public can also support Christchurch Centre by donating food to one of our food drop-off points.

Current drop-off points include Newport Cathedral, Baneswell Social Club, Horton’s Coffee, Barnabus Arts House, PureGym, lettings agents Luscombe and Co and The Wood Store.

For more information, ring 01633 777087