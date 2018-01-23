TOUCHING tributes have been paid to a respected former councillor and Newport mayor following his death.

David Atwell became a Newport councillor in 2001 representing the Langstone ward and served on the council until 2017.

In his final term at the council, he was appointed as mayor for the year 2016/17 and served as an ambassador to Newport at several events.

After stepping down ahead of the local government elections in May 2017, it was revealed he was battling a brain tumour after being diagnosed in November 2016.

Following his death this week, members of Newport City Council have paid tributes to the former mayor’s life, character and legacy.

Leader of Newport City Council, councillor Debbie Wilcox, said: “David Atwell was a long serving and very much respected member of the council who represented his ward and the wider city with distinction.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of his death and offer our sincere sympathies to his family and friends.”

The long-serving council member was described by colleagues as a stalwart of the local community and “much respected by all who knew him.”

During this time at Newport City Council, he held senior cabinet member positions for highways and transportation and education and young peoples’ services.

He also served as chairman for the council’s scrutiny committee for community planning and development and was a governor at Langstone School.

In his earlier years, Mr Atwell was active on the sports field playing rugby for Newport Saracens, St Julian’s Old Boys and the Civic Service.

He was also a member of Newport Operatic Society and Playgoers, treading the boards and performing in several choirs.

Mayor of Newport, councillor David Fouweather, succeeded Mr Atwell as mayor for the 2017/18 year and also paid tribute to the well-known figure.

“David Atwell was a committed councillor and true gentleman and I was honoured to serve as his deputy mayor last year,” he said.

“His friends and colleagues on the council were full of admiration for the way he carried out his mayoral duties despite being ill.

“I would also like to pass on our sympathies to his wife Carole and his friends and family at this sad time.”

As previously reported, Mr Atwell was born the youngest of three children and his parents ran Atwell’s Newsagents and Tobacconists in Malpas Road.

His grandfather was also an elected member of Newport Town Council between the end of the First World War and the start of the Second World War.

Speaking to the Argus in 2016 after becoming elected as mayor, he said his aim to was to promote positive perceptions of Newport.

“Let’s hope the current prosperity brings more good jobs to the city,” he said.

“I am so proud to be living in Newport and that changes for the better have come.

“They’ve taken a long time but they’re here for all to see – just look along the river from the old town bridge.

“People should remember that we have come a long way and, as mayor of Newport, I’m proud of that, proud of the town that grew up to become a city.”