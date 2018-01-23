CALLS for a “noisy” road surface to be replaced have been reignited with campaigners criticising plans to fund road resurfacing works elsewhere.

Residents living in The Bryn, near Abergavenny, have battled for more than a decade for the A40 Abergavenny-Raglan stretch to be tackled.

But last week the decision by the Welsh Government to fit “low-noise tarmac” along the A55 in Gwynedd, has provoked anger amongst activists.

“We have consistently been told that there is no money for the resurfacing of the A40,” said long-time campaigner and resident Andrew Sheasby.

“Our Question is how can North Wales get money when none is supposed to be available? Why are we being treated as second class citizens. It is unfair.”

During their campaign residents had launched a petition calling for the road to be resurfaced in 2016.

In the same year the Welsh Government had offered to build a noise barrier alongside the Bryn, a suggestion rejected by those involved as being “inappropriate”.

And there are further local concerns that traffic and noise would only get worse once the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road is completed.

Their plight has been picked up by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay who, together with Monmouth MP David Davies, has called for clarity from the Welsh Government.

“For many years, the Welsh Government has been telling us there’s no money to resurface the A40 in Monmouthshire and that residents should simply put up with the noise,” said Mr Ramsay.

“The A40 is in dire need of resurfacing with a smoother, more modern low-noise tarmac, which will reduce the 24-hour disturbance for local residents.

“If they can find money for North Wales, they should be able to find money for residents in Monmouthshire.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said that the A55 surface was being laid as part of the wider Abergwyngregyn to Tai’ Meibion scheme, which will cost £22 million.

“The trunk road network is regularly inspected and any issues and safety related defects are addressed as a priority,” he added.