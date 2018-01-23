A FINANCIAL boost from a Torfaen town council will help the organisation and operation of a festival celebrating Blaenavon's UNESCO World Heritage status.

Blaenavon Town Council has helped offset the significant costs of staging this year’s World Heritage Day by donating £10,000 towards the festival on Saturday, June 30.

The annual event is a celebration of the town and its place in world history with music and dance, stalls, arts and crafts and a popular heritage costume parade.

In 2017, it cost more than £17,500 to put on, most of which was raised by the voluntary World Heritage Day committee, together with support from a range of other organisations including an annual donation from Torfaen County Borough Council.

“Our aim is to try to make each year better than the previous one, so we invariably have to try to be innovative in how we raise and spend money,” said Cllr Gareth Davies, the chair of the committee.

“Without the grant from the town council, we would struggle to survive, so we’re extremely grateful for their very generous contribution.

“The World Heritage Committee is keen to start planning the event with the support of Torfaen County Borough Council, local businesses and other local community groups.”

World Heritage Day provides a major boost for Blaenavon’s economy, attracting thousands of visitors to the town and increasing local trade, footfall and visitor spend.

The committee is hoping to secure sponsorship for the 2018 festival, the theme of which will be World War I to mark the final year of the conflict’s centenary commemorations.

“We’re appealing to local businesses to get behind us and help secure the future of Blaenavon’s most popular annual event,”

Cllr Davies added. “It doesn’t matter how much they’re able to contribute – it will all count.”

The event will celebrate the 18 years since Blaenavon was awarded World Heritage status in recognition of the key role it played during the industrial revolution, and of the landscape that was shaped by it.

Alongside the castle and town walls of King Edward in Gwynedd and the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and canal in Wrexham, Blaenavon's heritage town is one of only three UNESCO sites in Wales.

Any business wanting to sponsor World Heritage Day is asked to contact Kate Fitzgerald on 01633 648319; email: kate.fitzgerald@torfaen.gov.uk